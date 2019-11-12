Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Magna International Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

TSE MG opened at C$73.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.12. Magna International has a one year low of C$57.34 and a one year high of C$76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,075,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,397,649.73. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.20, for a total value of C$3,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,673,295. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,313 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,137.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

