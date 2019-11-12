Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $3,063,871.92 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,348,085.84.

On Monday, September 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,945,491.76.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 9,693 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $686,264.40.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $2,119,502.71.

SGEN stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,185. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $111.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Seattle Genetics to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.