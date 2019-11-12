ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Position Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 75.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,334 shares of company stock worth $129,001 and sold 28,000 shares worth $959,510. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

