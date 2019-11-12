Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $850.59

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $850.59 and traded as high as $925.85. Shaftesbury shares last traded at $920.50, with a volume of 254,888 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHB shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 923.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 850.94.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

