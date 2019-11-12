Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declines By 40.0%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Adams Resources & Energy news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 1,000 shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $69,382.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 88,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

