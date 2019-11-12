Short Interest in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Declines By 38.2%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CIFS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

