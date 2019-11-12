Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Drops By 30.5%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ETTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,589. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

