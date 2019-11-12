Short Interest in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Expands By 33.3%

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First US Bancshares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First US Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First US Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUSB. TheStreet lowered First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

