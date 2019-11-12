Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Declines By 54.5%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other GigaMedia news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 69,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $163,893.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

