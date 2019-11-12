Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Decreases By 50.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GLBZ stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

