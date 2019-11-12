Short Interest in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Decreases By 48.0%

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HEI.A stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $95.80. 312,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,821. Heico has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.