Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Increases By 40.7%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Valentine sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $509,550.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,053.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 83.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

JBSS stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,227. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.