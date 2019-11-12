Short Interest in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rises By 59.5%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,100 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $775.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $196,000.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

