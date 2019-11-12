Short Interest in PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rises By 19.1%

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 492.45% and a negative return on equity of 546.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.