Short Interest in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expands By 20.0%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 649.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 612,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,555,000 after acquiring an additional 245,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,613,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

