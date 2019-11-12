Short Interest in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Drops By 17.3%

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 418,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of SPOK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 5,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Spok has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 9,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 552.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 898,304 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 70.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 40.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

