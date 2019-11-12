Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Decreases By 19.6%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

UBFO stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

