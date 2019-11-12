Short Interest in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Increases By 16.6%

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UNH traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.65. 331,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,536. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.37. The company has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

