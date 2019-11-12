Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Drops By 18.5%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 28,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $315,429.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,430,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,515,423.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 270,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,112.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,969 shares of company stock worth $964,996. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRA. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.