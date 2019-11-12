Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Declines By 22.3%

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WTT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

