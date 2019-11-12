ShowHand Reaches Market Cap of $21,987.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 13% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $21,987.00 and $14,273.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

