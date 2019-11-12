SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.88. 31,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.