SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. 6,147,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,598,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $76.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

