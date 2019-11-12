Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,532,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after buying an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after buying an additional 158,093 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,610. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36.

