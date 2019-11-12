Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 4,147 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 1.48% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

FENY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 233,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

