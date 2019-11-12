SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SMTC has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

