Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT Lowered to $2.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLDB. Evercore ISI started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Leerink Swann raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 666,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $507.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.90. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.