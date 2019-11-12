South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.89. 428,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,323. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.