Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.12. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 14,162,290 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,823,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 277,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

