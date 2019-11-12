Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 25,717,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 18,584,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 526.9% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 397,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 334,417 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 351.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99,918 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

