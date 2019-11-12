SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Up 50.9% in October

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the September 30th total of 709,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 64.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 19.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,504 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

