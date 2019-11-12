SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 287,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX remained flat at $$19.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,059. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

