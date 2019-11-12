SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

