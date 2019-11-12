Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,875 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 328.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,652,000 after buying an additional 2,403,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $83,714,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 421.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after buying an additional 728,431 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 136.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 584,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after buying an additional 544,424 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

