Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Decreased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for about 2.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,647,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

SRC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,104. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

