Spirit Telecom (ASX:ST1) Trading Down 2.2%

Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 92,602 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 million and a PE ratio of -75.00.

Spirit Telecom Company Profile (ASX:ST1)

Spirit Telecom Limited provides telecommunication and high speed Internet services to commercial and residential customers in Australia. It offers Internet services for apartments, connected communities, and students. The company also provides business data services, including fiber broadband, mid-band Ethernet, fixed wireless Ethernet, fully managed MPLS VPN, and business IP phone training services; and business voice services comprising cloud hosted PBX, office phones relocation, and audio teleconferencing services, as well as phone names.

