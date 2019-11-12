St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.75

St Peter Port Capital Limited (LON:SPPC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 855000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St Peter Port Capital in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.54.

St Peter Port Capital Company Profile (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

