StableUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. StableUSD has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $143,577.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00235990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01497806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00137854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,447,683 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.