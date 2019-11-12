Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $2.88. Stage Stores shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 2,836 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.85 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russ Lundy II bought 20,000 shares of Stage Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 85,770 shares in the company, valued at $161,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 62,500 shares of Stage Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 312,000 shares of company stock worth $1,264,805. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

