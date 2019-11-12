Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Stantec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.95.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 79,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,222. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 8.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stantec by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

