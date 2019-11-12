Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.95.

Stantec stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 101,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stantec by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609,955 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Stantec by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,215,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stantec by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,001,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 7.0% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

