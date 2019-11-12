Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$31.00 to C$30.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.39.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at C$34.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$26.67 and a twelve month high of C$35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 99.39%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total transaction of C$38,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641 shares in the company, valued at C$18,189.72.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.