State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

