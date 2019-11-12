State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of McDermott International worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,241 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in McDermott International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,412,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in McDermott International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,866,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 956,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in McDermott International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,889,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDermott International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 181,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,576,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.15.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

