State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 106,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 80.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 123.4% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 565,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 312,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Cars.com by 28.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Cars.com by 35.9% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $105,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 9,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $840.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Cars.com’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

