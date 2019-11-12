Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.56 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $362.57 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, BCEX, Huobi and Bitbns. In the last week, Stellar has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00232385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.01519038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, Binance, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Indodax, Upbit, Koineks, Liquid, CoinEgg, ABCC, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Kraken, Exmo, Kucoin, Kryptono, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Stronghold, Cryptomate, Kuna, Bitfinex, CryptoMarket, ZB.COM, GOPAX, BitMart, Koinex, Ovis, Bitbns, Poloniex, HitBTC, Stellarport, BCEX, RippleFox and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

