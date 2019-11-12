Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $36,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 76.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 49,721 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 72,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 170,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,379 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

