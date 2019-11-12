Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 80.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

ING traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 2,267,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

