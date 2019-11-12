Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Shares of NYSE STC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 106,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $998.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $173,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at $60,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $135,591.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,604.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $459,591. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 319.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

