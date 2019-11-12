Storm Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, IDEX and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Storm has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00234876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.01510480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00139265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,459,945,214 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Binance, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Bitbns, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Coinnest, IDEX, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.